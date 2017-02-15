Mother and son arrested over fake death claim

Image caption Police say it was alleged the woman had died in a car crash in Zanzibar

A mother and her son have been arrested on suspicion of faking her death so the family could make a £140,000 life insurance claim.

City of London Police said a claim for life insurance was made in May, and it was reported the mother had died in a car crash in Zanzibar.

Police said the woman was contacted in Canada by officers and asked to return to the UK.

The 45-year-old was arrested in Birmingham.

The woman and her son, 18, from Walsall, were questioned on suspicion of fraud by false representation and have both been bailed until April.

The son's guardian, 24, from Walsall, was also interviewed under caution.