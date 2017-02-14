Ex-Afghan soldier's anger after UK asylum request refused

A former Afghan soldier has spoken of his "shame and regret" for helping British special forces after being denied leave to stay in the UK.

Javed Hotak fought alongside the British Army in Afghanistan, before he fled in 2008.

He arrived in the UK a year later claiming he'd been threatened with death by the Taliban.

Documents seen by the BBC show the Home Office did not accept Mr Hotak was in danger if he returned to Afghanistan.

Mr Hotak, who is relying on the help of friends in the West Midlands, says he will make a further asylum application later this month.