The funeral has taken place in Wolverhampton of Rachael Heyhoe Flint, the former England women's cricket captain.

Baroness Heyhoe Flint died after a short illness at the age of 77.

A crowd applauded as her funeral cortege left the Molineux, home to her beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, where she was vice-president.

Heyhoe Flint captained England between 1966 and 1978.