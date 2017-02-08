Rachael Heyhoe Flint funeral: Mourners gather in Wolverhampton

Media caption Rachael Heyhoe Flint's funeral draws hundreds of mourners

Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of former England women's cricket captain, Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

She died last month after a short illness.

Sporting legends and colleagues have been paying tribute to the "first global superstar in the women's game".

A service of thanksgiving was held at St Peter's Collegiate Church, in Wolverhampton - the city where she was born, educated and worked as vice-president of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Baroness Heyhoe Flint - who captained England between 1966 and 1978 - was given the freedom of the city in 2010.

Image caption Members of the public applauded as limousines passed by the Wolverhampton Wanderers' ground

Image caption Former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray, left, was among mourners

Members of the public lined the streets and applauded as the limousines passed by the club's ground, Molineux, en route to the church.

The Reverend David Wright told mourners: "Rachael's death is a painful loss and it leaves a gap that no-one else could ever fill. Rachael was unique - one of a kind.

"She has made a contribution that no-one else could have made."

Rachael Heyhoe Flint's Desert Island Discs

'Pioneer' Heyhoe Flint ruffled feathers to make a difference

TV presenters Judith Chalmers gave a reading and said: "We admired and loved her."

Fellow presenter Angela Rippon gave the eulogy and described her a "superstar in sport".

"She quite deliberately stole all of our hearts. She created a veritable tapestry of love and respect and I don't think anyone will ever forget her," she added.

Image caption A service of thanksgiving was held at St Peter's Collegiate Church, Wolverhampton

Image caption Wolves legend Steve Bull described her as a "big part of my life"

Image caption Former owner of Wolves Steve Morgan attended the service

During her cricketing career Baroness Hayhoe Flint played 22 Test matches and 23 one-day internationals.

In 1976, aged 37, she batted for 521 minutes in making 179 against Australia at The Oval, and in doing so earned England a series draw, Cricinfo's Martin Williamson said.

Image caption Former Wolves player Don Goodman said Heyhoe Flint advised him on where to look for houses

Matthew Fleming, from Marylebone Cricket Club - which remains the guardian of the laws and spirit of the game - said Heyhoe Flint was the "first global superstar in the women's game and her overall contribution to [the club], cricket and sport in general was immense".

Heyhoe Flint was awarded the MBE in 1972, the OBE in 2008 and was made a life peer in 2011.

Wolves legend Steve Bull described her as a "big part of my life" and the woman who taught him "all his wit and humour".

"She was a small lady but she had a big heart," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 1976 Heyhoe Flint batted for 521 minutes at The Oval to earn her team a draw against Australia

A life in cricket