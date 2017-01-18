Birmingham dad Mohammed Endris charged with murder of his children

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Saros and Leanor Endris died after a fire at their family home in October

A father has been charged with murdering his two young children who died after a house fire.

Eight-year-old Saros Endris and his sister Leanor, six, died following the blaze at their home on Holland Road, in Hamstead, Birmingham, on 28 October.

Mohammed Endris, 46, was found with life-threatening injuries in a fire-damaged car in Staffordshire the same day. He was arrested in November.

He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday in a hospital gown.

Image copyright PA Image caption The children were rushed to hospital after they were found at their home

Mr Endris, also of Holland Road, was charged on Tuesday after his release from hospital, West Midlands Police said.

He stood in the dock at Walsall Magistrates' Court - also accused of the attempted murder of the children's mother Penil Teklehaimanot - with a bandage on his head.

The siblings were pronounced dead at hospital after they were found at their home in Holland Road.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out and forensic tests are ongoing to establish the cause of death, police added.

Their father was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.