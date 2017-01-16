Taxi's CCTV shows thrown stone fracturing woman's skull

A teenager has admitted throwing a stone at a taxi, leaving a 77-year-old woman with a fractured skull.

The 17-year-old boy said he was drunk and targeting taxis in Birmingham on 25 May.

He appeared with three other youths at Birmingham Youth Court on Monday, where he admitted wounding.

The others, two aged 16 and one 15, were convicted of wounding. All four were convicted of conspiring to damage taxis.

The victim was in the back seat of the vehicle as it drove along Bellevue Avenue, Edgbaston.

CCTV in the taxi showed the stone hitting the woman after it smashed through the glass.

She was left with multiple fractures and severe bruising to her eye.

The court heard at least three taxis were hit that night, with £1,600 damage caused.

The youths were arrested six weeks after the attack.

In a witness statement to the court, the victim, who does not want to be named, said: "We shouldn't have to put up with this sort of violence.

"If the brick had hit the taxi driver, we could have all been killed."

The teenagers, all from Birmingham, will be sentenced on February 3.