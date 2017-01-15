Wolves legend Billy Wright's statue smashed in car crash

From the section

Image copyright Tim Spiers Image caption Police have arrested a 30-year-old man following the car crash on Sunday

A statue of England and Wolverhampton Wanderers legend Billy Wright has been damaged after it was hit by a car.

Stone plaques, including one bearing the former captain's name, were smashed in the crash outside Molineux Stadium in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, in the early hours of Sunday.

West Midlands Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving.

A cordon has been put in place around the statue.

Wright was the first England player to notch up more than 100 caps, captaining them 90 times.

He spent his entire playing career at Wolves, with 490 appearances, before retiring in 1959.