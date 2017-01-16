NHS patient caught selling his drugs in undercover film

A patient has been caught in an undercover BBC film illegally selling prescription drugs which cost the NHS £10,000 a year.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 16 January or via iPlayer afterwards.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.