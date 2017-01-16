NHS patient caught selling his drugs in undercover film

A patient has been caught in an undercover BBC film illegally selling prescription drugs which cost the NHS £10,000 a year.

The man charged BBC reporter Jonathan Gibson £250 for a box of Enbrel, a specialist arthritis drug.

He said he was prescribed a box every four weeks and sold any that went unused.

In this instance he put it on eBay, where other prescription drugs were also being advertised.

A spokesperson for the online auction site said a number of listings had been removed, adding: "eBay sellers are prohibited from listing prescription drugs, in line with rules set by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency."

You can also see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 16 January or via iPlayer afterwards