HMP Birmingham riot: Inmate charged over disorder

A prisoner has been charged with rioting at HMP Birmingham during a disturbance at the jail last month.

Ross Queen, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with prison mutiny, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Queen has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The disorder at the privately-run prison, which was understood to have involved up to 600 inmates, is being investigated.

It took place at the jail, in Winson Green, on 16 December. About £2m worth of damage was thought to have been caused.

Stairwells were set on fire and paper records destroyed during trouble in four wings of the category B prison, run by G4S.