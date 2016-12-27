West Bromwich murder: Man shot dead in stationary car

Image copyright Google Image caption The junction of High Street and Dartmouth Street in West Bromwich has been cordoned off

A man has been shot dead as he sat in a stationary car.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was shot in the head in West Bromwich shortly after 14:30 GMT, West Midlands Police said.

The victim, who was in his 30s, died at the scene in Dartmouth Street and police have opened a murder investigation.

Police said the junction of High Street and Dartmouth Street was cordoned off while forensic inquiries took place.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Det Insp Martin Slevin said: "The investigation is at an early stage, my officers are currently carrying out inquiries at the scene and house to house and CCTV. There will also be extra reassurance patrols in the local area."

He appealed for witnesses to come forward.