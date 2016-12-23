Carjackers' attack on man in Kings Heath caught on camera

Police have released footage of the moment a group of carjackers attacked a man on his own driveway.

The 41-year-old victim was approached by four men outside his home on 15 December and asked for his car keys.

He tried to run to the door of the Birmingham property, but was dragged to the ground, suffering punches and kicks until the keys were handed over.

They then drove off in his Audi SQ5 - since recovered and subjected to forensic testing.