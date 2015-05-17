Image caption Fiona Reid's family said they had no idea how special she was to people

A fundraiser is being held to raise money to bring back the body of a woman who died while on holiday in Jamaica.

Fiona Reid, aged 32, from Aston, Birmingham, was a passenger in a car which crashed on 12 May. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Her family are having to raise the money as they cannot find any record that Ms Reid had travel insurance.

The Foreign Office says it is providing consular assistance to the family who are now trying to raise £17,500.

Fiona, a mother of two, had gone out to Jamaica for a holiday with two friends, one of whom is still in hospital.

Computer locked

Her step-mother, Kay Reid, said Fiona, a medical receptionist, had been very astute about insurance.

"The problem we are having at the moment is finding evidence of this," she said.

The family have been checking bank records to see if she had paid for any insurance.

"The problem is we don't know for certain what accounts she held and we can't get into her computer to check records," she said.

The Foreign Office is helping with advice but the family have been told they have to raise money for a number of things including storage, a specially lined coffin and repatriation fees.

Ms Reid says they are hoping and praying the £17,500 they are trying to raise will be enough.

"People are being absolutely amazing - we have had so much help. People have just offered everything."

The Emerald Club in Small Heath has offered its function room for free while artists have offered their services and people are bringing food, she said.

"[Fiona] was very special to us - but we had no idea how special she was to everyone else," she said.