A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a flat in a tower block in Birmingham.

Jacqueline Oakes, 51, was found in a bedroom at Century Tower, Dollery Drive, Edgbaston, early on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

Marcus Musgrove, 39, of Lichfield Road, Aston, has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He is also charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of witness intimidation.