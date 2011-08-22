Part of the M6 northbound in Birmingham that was closed after a collision has reopened, but there is a reduced speed limit in place.

It was shut at about 07:20 BST between junction six at the A38M Aston Expressway and junction seven.

The motorway reopened at 15:43 BST after work to clear up a fuel spillage but a 50mph speed limit is in place.

The Highways Agency said lanes would close again Monday night for resurfacing work.

It said the work would be carried out when traffic flows permitted.

Motorway police said a man had been arrested and released on police bail.