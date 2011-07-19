Walsall bus interchange to get overhaul

A bus interchange in the West Midlands is to get a £430,000 overhaul.

The Bradford Place complex in Walsall will be fitted with new bus shelters and see traffic flow improvements to reduce congestion.

The work is being carried out by Centro, the transport authority for the West Midlands and Walsall Council.

The work will start on 24 July, on the same day that a new bus network for Wolverhampton and west Walsall will be launched following a service review.

Temporary stops will be introduced in Bradford Street and Caldmore Road to allow the work to be carried out.

'More pleasant environment'

The interchange is scheduled to reopen in early September.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said glass shelters will be installed to make the area feel lighter and brighter, and an extra bus stop will be put in.

There will also be a programme of road improvements including resurfacing of surrounding roads and a separate area for taxis.

Centro chairman Councillor Angus Adams said: "Bradford Place will be a safer, more pleasant environment, making it quicker and easier for people to change between transport services and provide a facility that will attract more people to travel by bus."