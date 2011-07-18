David Connors jailed for murdering Michelle Stonall

Image caption A post-mortem examination showed Michelle Stonall was strangled

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for life for murdering a woman in a Birmingham park.

David Connors, 38, from Greenvale Avenue, Sheldon, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison after being found guilty of strangling Michelle Stonall.

The 34-year-old, from Kingstanding, was found in Sheldon Country Park in October last year.

Police said Connors changed his story several times while in custody.

More than 50 officers worked on the murder inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Sarbjit Johal said: "During his time in custody his story changed three times - each time we presented him with new evidence, his version of events changed to fit the new facts.

"I am really pleased that the jury has seen through his lies and come to this positive verdict, which will ensure that this violent and dangerous man has been taken off the streets.

"I hope that this will go some way to easing the pain for the family."