Birmingham & Black Country

Selly Oak collision leaves cyclist badly hurt

A cyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car which failed to stop in the West Midlands, police said.

The collision happened at a mini roundabout in Umberslade Road at the junction with Ribblesdale Road in Selly Oak on 15 July at about 1125 BST.

The 29-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have appealed for an Asian male who was driving a silver Toyota Avensis, who they say may have been involved, to come forward.

They are also asking for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites