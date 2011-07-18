Selly Oak collision leaves cyclist badly hurt
A cyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car which failed to stop in the West Midlands, police said.
The collision happened at a mini roundabout in Umberslade Road at the junction with Ribblesdale Road in Selly Oak on 15 July at about 1125 BST.
The 29-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital.
Police have appealed for an Asian male who was driving a silver Toyota Avensis, who they say may have been involved, to come forward.
They are also asking for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch.