Anti-social behaviour at St Mary's Church in Moseley

A consultation is underway to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour in and around a Birmingham churchyard.

Moore Environment is inviting people to take part to get views of what can be done to St Mary's churchyard in Moseley.

The parish of St Mary wants to improve the churchyard's environment and tell the story of the church.

The group says at the moment there is a low level of anti-social behaviour and the churchyard is not very accessible.

Councillor Martin Mullaney, the city council's representative for Moseley, said he was looking at proposals to stop people from drinking in the churchyard.