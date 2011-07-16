Man dragged from car in Smethwick attack

A man has been left critically injured after he was dragged from a car and hit with a baseball bat.

West Midlands Police said the 21-year-old and another man were attacked in Manor Road, Smethwick, during Friday afternoon.

Their car was rammed by a black BMW with three men inside who then assaulted the pair. The second man ran away and police are keen to trace him.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The injured man, from Winson Green, Birmingham, has "life-threatening injuries", police said.

The companion, thought to be in his 20s, ran away along Manor Road. He is not thought to be seriously injured and police said he was a vital witness to the attack.

The three men in the car drove off towards Blackheath.

Det Insp Derek Packham said the motive for the attack was unclear but said the attackers and the victims were all young Asian men who knew each other and had earlier been involved in a dispute.