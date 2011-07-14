Boy, 16, charged after incident at house in Small Heath
- 14 July 2011
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated burglary after an incident at a house in Birmingham.
Armed police were called to Charles Road in Small Heath on Tuesday after reports of a burglary in progress.
A 16-year-old was arrested at the scene. He is due to appear at Birmingham Youth Court on Thursday, police said.
Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 16, who were also arrested have since been released on bail, police added.