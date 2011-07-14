Boy, 16, charged after incident at house in Small Heath

Image caption Police were at the scene for several hours

A 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated burglary after an incident at a house in Birmingham.

Armed police were called to Charles Road in Small Heath on Tuesday after reports of a burglary in progress.

A 16-year-old was arrested at the scene. He is due to appear at Birmingham Youth Court on Thursday, police said.

Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 16, who were also arrested have since been released on bail, police added.