Birmingham man arrested in internet terror probe bailed

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications on the internet has been freed on police bail.

The man was detained at his home in the Alum Rock area of Birmingham by officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit early on Tuesday.

He was released on Tuesday night pending further inquiries.

West Midlands Police has said the arrest was not made in response to any immediate threat.

A computer and other electronic equipment had been seized from the man's home for forensic examination, the force said on Tuesday.