Arrests as armed police called to Small Heath burglary

Image caption Police were at the scene for several hours

Three teenagers have been arrested after police, some armed, were sent to a house in Birmingham.

Police said they had been called to Charles Road in Small Heath after reports of a burglary in progress at about 1500 BST. A 16-year-old was arrested at the scene.

Officers, searching for a second male who was possibly armed, surrounded the property with armed officers pointing their weapons at the house.

Two 14-year-olds were also arrested.

All three remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

People living nearby alerted police to the possibility that another person involved could be armed, they added.

Officers searching the area have not yet found any weapon.