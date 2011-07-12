Nesting peregrines in Birmingham tower delays site revamp

Work to demolish a tower block has stopped to allow a pair of peregrine falcons time to raise their young.

The birds, a protected species, are nesting on a balcony in high-rise block on an estate in Birmingham.

It is due to be demolished and redeveloped with low rise housing and refurbishments to other tower blocks, but work has been halted.

It is thought the pair have three chicks but are close to leaving.

The birds are becoming more common in the city and some experts are calling for all buildings to be checked before they are knocked down.