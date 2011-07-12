Birmingham man held over terror messages on internet

A 21-year-old Birmingham man has been arrested on suspicion of posting terrorist publications on the internet.

The man, from Alum Rock, was detained at his home by officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit early on Tuesday.

A search was conducted and computer and electronic equipment taken away for forensic examination.

Action was not taken in response to any immediate threat, police said.

Det Insp Adam Gough said: "The offences we are investigating are of a serious nature.

"The arrest was made with the minimal amount of disruption to neighbouring properties.

"We expect to recover a large number of electronic files, so our inquiries could take some time to conclude."