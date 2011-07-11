War veterans in Swanshurst school march in Birmingham

About 120 veterans who served in the armed forces in World War II and other conflicts have taken part in a parade at a Birmingham school.

Girls at the Swanshurst specialist science college lined the route and applauded during the march, which included a vintage ambulance and bus.

The visitors were speaking in groups to 300 students at the school during two hour-long sessions.

A bugler played the Last Post and Reveille.

Welcoming speeches took place ahead of the Veterans' Day Parade, after the visitors assembled in the sixth form centre in Billesley on Monday morning.

One pupil said: "It was really intriguing, meeting all these people...because in the history lessons you just find out about it, but you don't actually hear about their experience from that person, and it's really interesting."

Another pupil said it made her appreciate the sacrifice previous generations had made for her.

"It makes you appreciate the life we have now," she added.

Veteran Sidney West said: "It's very interesting because I've got grandchildren of their age and they are very knowledgeable and it's really made our day."