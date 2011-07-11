Man dies following street assault in Dudley
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A man has died after being assaulted outside a shop in the West Midlands.
The 30-year-old was left critically injured during an incident involving an argument in Priory Road, Dudley, during Saturday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday evening.
A 36-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Gornal area and has been charged with manslaughter. He is due to appear before magistrates in Dudley later.