Man dies following street assault in Dudley

A man has died after being assaulted outside a shop in the West Midlands.

The 30-year-old was left critically injured during an incident involving an argument in Priory Road, Dudley, during Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday evening.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Gornal area and has been charged with manslaughter. He is due to appear before magistrates in Dudley later.