West Midlands boy in court over sexual assault

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with serious sexual assault, assault and kidnap after an incident in which a 15-year-old girl went missing.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, faces 16 charges.

The girl went missing from her home and was found 12 days later.

He appeared before Dudley magistrates' court on Monday and is next due to appear before Walsall Youth Court on 14 July.