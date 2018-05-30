Man charged with attempted murder in Newbury
- 30 May 2018
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was assaulted.
The charge relates to an incident in which a man broke into a property in Newbury and assaulted a woman in her 40s on 25 May at 04:00 BST.
Keith Davies, 50, will appear at Reading Crown Court on 2 July after he was charged by Thames Valley Police with one count of attempted murder.
Mr Davies appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.