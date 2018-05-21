Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Oladapo Obadare, (left), Ryan Fuller-Bent (centre) and Rick Champion-Musaba (right) were found guilty at Reading Crown Court.

Three men have been jailed for life for the murder of an amateur footballer who was stabbed to death on his 24th birthday.

Ismail "Izzy" Mohamed died three weeks after being attacked while sitting on a skate ramp in Salt Hill Park, in Slough, Berkshire, in July last year.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, who was also found guilty of witness intimidation, will serve a minimum of 31 years.

Ryan Fuller-Bent, 21, and Rick Musaba, 22, will both serve at least 26 years.

All three were also sentenced on one count of causing grievous bodily harm for stabbing another man during the attack.

He has since made a full recovery.

'Senseless' attack

Mr Mohamed, a former Slough Town player, died from multiple organ failure caused by a single stab wound to his abdomen.

The amateur footballer was part of a group of men who were sitting in the park when they were approached by Odabare, Fuller-Bent and Musaba, the trial heard.

Image copyright Real Milan FC Image caption Ismail Mohamed had also played football for Berkshire amateur football side Real Milan

Police said he was stabbed by one of the three men, but none of them have admitted to it.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood described the assault as "senseless".

He added the three "had been dealing drugs on the night Izzy was killed and may have thought Izzy's group were rival drug dealers before they confronted them".

Speaking after the three men were jailed, he said: "Those responsible for ending the life of Ismail "Izzy" Mohamed have been sentenced to significant prison sentences, during which they can reflect upon their devastating actions."

'Robbed of life'

Mr Mohamed's mother has described her son as "kind, humble, respectful and very loving".

"He was an intelligent and trusting person with the whole world in front of him.

"I will never be able to come to terms with how he was mercilessly robbed of his life.

"There are no adequate words to describe the desperation, pain, anger and helplessness that I feel from his murder," she said.