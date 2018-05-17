Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Simone Grainger was found strangled and with head injuries at her Calcot home

A man accused of battering his wife to death with a saucepan has told a court he wrapped her body in a rug so that their young daughter would not see it.

Steven Grainger, 32, said he found his wife dead in the front room of their Reading home when he came down for work the morning after a late night row.

The body of Simone Grainger, 30, was found rolled in the rug in the kitchen by a family member on 4 November.

Mr Grainger denies murder and one count of manslaughter.

He told Reading Crown Court his wife was alive and swearing at him when he went up to bed after the argument.

The father of two said it was not until the following morning he discovered her body and realised something was wrong.

He said: "I had just come down and seen my wife dead - I couldn't have my daughter see that."

Stained with blood

Mr Grainger described how he moved his wife on the rug into the kitchen of their home in Calcot and then washed his hands.

The jury heard Mr Grainger earlier claim his wife had charged at him with a pair of scissors as they argued.

He explained he ended up with his arm around her neck as he attempted to wrestle them from her hand.

Mr Grainger also denies striking his wife with a saucepan found stained with blood and filled with cigarette ends.

He admitted using the pan as an ashtray after he found his wife's body.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mrs Grainger died from strangulation and head injuries.

The trial continues at Reading Crown Court.