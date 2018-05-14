Image copyright Thatcham Town Council Image caption Ellen Crumly (centre) with councillor Richard Crumly and deputy mayor Jan Cover

A mayor had her tenure extended by a day in order to stay in the role to see the town's football team at Wembley.

Thatcham's mayor-making ceremony has been delayed so that Ellen Crumly can attend the FA Vase final as mayor.

Having supported the team on their run to Wembley, Mrs Crumly's reign had been due to end an hour before kick-off.

But the special extension was agreed, enabling her to support Thatcham Town from Wembley's royal box when they play Stocktown Town this Sunday.

The FA Vase, which replaced the FA Amateur Cup in 1974, is an annual competition for non-league teams playing below tier eight of the overall English football league system.

More than 4,000 Thatcham Town FC supporters will travel to Wembley to watch their side play Stockton Town in the final at 12:15 BST on Sunday.

'Nervous but excited'

Mrs Crumly had to ask West Berkshire Council if she could extend her tenure in the ceremonial role, which was accepted.

Image caption Thatcham Town will take on Stockton Town for the chance to win the FA Vase

"I was very lucky, everyone was very supportive of me," she said.

"Especially when they heard I wasn't actual paying to go, I was being treated by the club.

"It was extremely bad timing, I think I always assumed that the football final would be on a Saturday so I hadn't worried about."

The town councillor had to get permission from the local mayor's office to wear her "full chain" to the final.

She added: "My little town Thatcham, 26,000 people, has now got itself to a Wembley final.

"I hadn't realised how stressful it is watching a match. I will be very, very nervous but obviously very excited as well."

Many of the Thatcham Town's squad, including manager Danny Robinson, are working in their respective jobs in the week ahead.

Image caption Thatcham Town's squad of amateur footballers will have a special day out at Wembley on 20 May

Mr Robinson said: "It's still very surreal. But it's business as normal.

"Obviously football is a brilliant bonus and to play at Wembley on Sunday is unbelievable.

"But first and foremost you have to go back and do your day job and then we are training on Tuesday night and then we are leaving fro Wembley on Friday morning.

"We have got this far, let's try and win it."