A man who attacked and threatened to kill a homeowner while breaking into his flat has been jailed for 11 years.

Raymond Spence, 37, cut his 32-year-old victim on the arm as he tried to protect himself behind his flat door in Bamburgh Close, Reading on 11 November.

Spence, of Tilehurst, smashed through a door window to attack the man.

He was found guilty at Reading Crown Court of aggravated burglary, damaging property and having an article with a blade or point.

Police said he caused "significant damage" by kicking doors and used his knife to smash the glass window of the front door to the victim's flat.

As Spence threatened to kill him, the man was able to call the police and Spence then fled the scene before officers tracked him down in the town centre.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Spence reached through a door window he had smashed with a knife to attack the victim

A jury found him guilty on 12 April following a three-day trial.

Police said Spence was deemed a "significant risk of harm" to the public.

He will serve an extra year on licence for being a "dangerous offender", the force added.

Det Con Peter Cave said Spence had shown "no remorse" for his actions and "lied throughout the investigation in a bid to avoid justice".

He added: "This was an extremely violent attack on the victim in his home address which has caused them significant distress and anxiety."