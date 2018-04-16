Boy stabbed several times in back in Windsor
A boy needed hospital treatment after being stabbed several times in his back in two attacks in Windsor, police said.
The 16-year-old boy was believed to be with a group of teenagers when he was attacked by another group.
Detectives said the "main offender", who was armed with a knife, was a white teenage boy.
The assaults happened in Alexandra Gardens and Barry Avenue between about 10:00 BST and 10:10 BST on Friday, police said.