Image copyright Reading Museum Image caption The gateway was closed in 2010 after decorative stone and sandstone fell from it

Reading's Abbey Gateway, which was shut amid safety fears eight years ago, has reopened after restoration.

The inner gatehouse of the ruined Reading Abbey was closed in February 2010 after stones fell from the building and it was deemed unsafe.

The gateway, which sits next to Reading Crown Court, opened earlier for pre-booked tours.

The works form part of the £3.15m Abbey Quarter project which also includes conservation work to the abbey ruins.

Reading Borough Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund have financed the three-year project.

The abbey was founded by Henry I in 1121 and the gateway is one of only two complete buildings that survived the dissolution of the original abbey in 1538.

The ruins of Reading Abbey closed to the public in the summer of 2009 after the 900-year-old walls were found to be in a "poor and rapidly deteriorating condition".

They are due to reopen on 16 June.