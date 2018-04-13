Image copyright Family handout Image caption Miroslaw Januszkiewicz was found near the Honda garage on London Road in Bracknell

A man who died following a serious assault in Bracknell was a "real gentleman" and had a "good heart full of love", his family said.

Miroslaw Januszkiewicz, 42, was found injured near the Honda garage on London Road, Bracknell, early on Tuesday morning, but later died.

In a tribute his family said the father was "born and raised in Poland" but had lived in Bracknell since 2013.

A 28-year-old man is being held in custody on suspicion of murder.

The tribute, released by Thames Valley Police, stated Mr Januszkiewicz "faced many life challenges but had good heart full of love".

The family added: "We all love him and he will be always in our hearts."

Thames Valley Police has appealed for anybody who may have seen Mr Januszkiewicz either being attacked or lying injured in the road, between 02:40 and 03:40 BST on Tuesday, to come forward.