A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a car after a night out.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was raped in a vehicle in an unknown location in Reading between 05:00 and 06:00 BST on 4 March.

The woman was attacked when she offered to drive the man home, Thames Valley Police said.

A man from Bracknell was arrested on Tuesday and released while police continue their investigations.