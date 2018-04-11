Image copyright Swan Support Image caption The wounded bird was treated by vets and is expected to make a recovery

A wild goose has been killed and another seriously injured after being shot with crossbow arrows.

Rescue team Swan Support said it found one dead Canada goose and another wounded with a crossbow bolt through its body in Caversham, Reading, after being called by a member of the public.

Wendy Hermon, of Swan Support, said the attack was "disgusting", and added she believed more birds could be at risk.

The wounded bird was treated by vets and is expected to make a recovery.

Image copyright Swan Support Image caption Swan Support said it found one dead Canada goose and another wounded with a crossbow bolt

Image copyright Swan Support Image caption The arrow which was used to shoot one of the geese

Ms Hermon told the BBC it was the first time she had heard of such an attack in the Reading area.

She added: "The most disturbing thing is it's a weapon that could kill someone. It's been used in a public place, I do not think the geese flew in [wounded with the bolts in them].

"It happened where they were picked up."

Image copyright Swan Support Image caption The arrow was removed by vets.

Swan Support notified the police of the crossbow attack, which happened between Christchurch Meadows and Reading Bridge on Friday.

Other attacks on birds in the area have included a swan which survived being shot an airgun pellet on the banks of the Thames in October last year.

In 2013, a swan was found killed and barbecued in Windsor.