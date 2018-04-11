Man seriously assaulted near Honda garage in Bracknell
- 11 April 2018
A man has life-threatening injuries after being seriously assaulted near a Honda car garage.
The man was attacked between 02:40 and 03:40 BST on Tuesday in London Road, Bracknell, Thames Valley Police said.
He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a "critical condition".
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard asked for anyone who was driving along London Road on Tuesday, who may have dash-cam footage, to contact officers.