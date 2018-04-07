Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police want to speak to a man seen on CCTV

A man is being sought by police after a woman was raped in her car.

The victim was attacked between 05:00 and 06:00 BST on Wednesday after a night out in St Mary's Butts in Reading.

Police said the woman in her 30s was approached by a man while waiting for a taxi, which she shared with him to her home.

She then offered to drive the man home, and during this journey he raped her, Thames Valley Police said.

Det Con Peter Cave said: "I am releasing these CCTV images of a man who I believe may have vital information about the offence.

"If you are the man in the CCTV or know who he is please contact police as soon as possible."