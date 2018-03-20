Image caption Two male pedestrians, aged 20 and 24, were also injured in the crash

A driver who killed a 44-year-old woman when she accelerated instead of braking, veering into three pedestrians, has been jailed for 28 months.

Pertpall Sall, 68, from Woodley, smashed through a brick wall as she swerved to avoid crashing into a lorry on Oxford Road, Reading.

She hit Sonata Saulytyte, who was buried under rubble and died.

Two male pedestrians were also injured in the crash on 8 December 2016.

Liam Brinkley, 20, broke his leg and required operations while 24-year-old Maciej Zelek suffered cuts and bruises.

Sall pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

'Tragic consequences'

She also admitted a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sall was disqualified from driving for 86 months and will spend half her prison sentence on licence.

The elderly driver initially denied the offences and had been due to go on trial in May.

PC Wayne Reece, of Thames Valley Police, said: "When we get behind the wheel, we have a great responsibility to others.

"When we fail in that responsibility we have to face the consequences. Sall has compounded the braking error with tragic consequences.

"Not only did it result in the death of Mrs Saulytyte, but also left Mr Brinkley with serious injuries that left him requiring ongoing hospital treatment and unable to work for several months."