Image caption Philip Askew, pictured in 1991, denies the charge of rape

A former British championship ice dancer has appeared in court charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.

Philip Askew, 44, denies the offence which his accuser says took place in in August 1995 when he was aged 21.

In 1995, Mr Askew was a star skater and coached young people at Bracknell ice rink, Reading Crown Court heard.

The jury was told that although he was not the girl's coach, the two were friends despite the age gap.

Barry McElduff, prosecuting, said the girl described Mr Askew's behaviour as "big brotherly" and became someone she could talk; a "shoulder to cry on".

She told police in 2015 that on the day she claims he raped her, Mr Askew offered to take her for a drive in his black Mazda MX3.

They went to the YMCA in Slough where he was living at the time and, while in his room, "the defendant raped her", Mr McElduff said.

The jury heard she told Mr Askew that she was not keen to do anything sexual with him and he responded that she "shouldn't have led him on".

"Philip Askew's case is that this event simply did not happen," Mr McElduff told the court.

The trial continues.