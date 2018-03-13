Image caption Dorothy Hopkins said she was "disgusted" and "upset" after she opened the card

A Mother's Day card posted to an 85-year-old great-grandmother by her daughter arrived filled with abusive and misogynist messages.

Dorothy Hopkins, from Woodley, Berkshire, said she was "disgusted" by the card, which was signed "from the loving sorting office".

Royal Mail apologised to Mrs Hopkins and launched an investigation.

A spokesman said anyone caught tampering with mail would face "serious disciplinary action."

The message written by Mrs Hopkins' daughter Mandy had been crossed out and replaced with a string of insults.

Image caption The mother-of-six opened her Mother's Day card to find several abusive messages

Mrs Hopkins said: "I just don't know what makes a sicko do that. I just don't know.

"Who can do that to an old lady? Not that he knew that I was an old lady.

"But how many has he done it to? It can't just be one card can it?"

She said the person responsible should "seek help".

'Heartbreaking and disgusting'

Under the Postal Service Act, a postal operator commits an offence if "contrary to his duty and without reasonable excuse, he intentionally delays or opens a postal packet in the course of its transmission by post".

The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of two years.

Mrs Hopkins, a mother-of-six added: "I couldn't put it up with the other five. It was heartbreaking and so disgusting."

The card was open when it was posted through her door on Saturday.

A Royal Mail spokesman said a representative from the company visited Mrs Hopkins to apologise in person.

They added: "We are urgently investigating what has happened. It is a criminal offence to tamper with mail and anyone caught doing so will face serious disciplinary action."