Image caption Network Rail said the cause of the delay was that the office needed to be moved

A new train station ticket office designed to improve accessibility will not be open to the disabled for up to six years.

Work, which also includes a new bridge and lifts at Theale train station, Berkshire, may not be finished until 2024, Network Rail has admitted.

The ticket office will open this year, but will not be wheelchair accessible.

Work originally began in 2013, after being given the go-ahead by the Department of Transport (DoT).

Network Rail said the delay was because the office had to be moved because its original position could not be accessed safely during the construction work.

The £2.9m redevelopment, which also included plans for a car park and pedestrian entrance, was originally expected to be finished by February 2014.

Image copyright First Great Western Image caption The £2.9m redevelopment started in 2013 when it was chosen as part of a Department of Transport scheme

The firm added "inclusive design solutions will create an obstacle free, accessible route" to allow disabled people to enter the station and access all platforms.

But it could only confirm the work on it will take place at some point in the next six years.

Improvements at the site began when the DoT selected the station as one of a few that would receive funding through Network Rail's "Access for All" Programme.