Reading science park opens doors as part of £35m project
A multi-million pound science and technology park has opened to firms after the first stage of a 20-year university project was finished.
The Gateway building at Thames Valley Science Park is part of a £35m development by Reading university.
Business and academic pursuits will be combined at the state-of-the-art facility, the university said.
When it is finished, more than 50 further acres will be built on, with up to 5,000 jobs created.
A dedicated space for entrepreneurs and growing businesses will be based at the building, which took 12 years to build.
Those involved could be "spin-offs from academic research, graduates inspired to set up their own companies, and businesses in the wider area who want a partnership with the university", said park director, Dr David Gillham.
Future stages will include an innovative cancer treatment centre, which is under construction and will open in late 2018.