Image caption The opening of the 'Gateway' building ends the first stage of the £35m project

A multi-million pound science and technology park has opened to firms after the first stage of a 20-year university project was finished.

The Gateway building at Thames Valley Science Park is part of a £35m development by Reading university.

Business and academic pursuits will be combined at the state-of-the-art facility, the university said.

When it is finished, more than 50 further acres will be built on, with up to 5,000 jobs created.

A dedicated space for entrepreneurs and growing businesses will be based at the building, which took 12 years to build.

Image caption The park helps businesses who had outgrown the space given to them at the University campus

Those involved could be "spin-offs from academic research, graduates inspired to set up their own companies, and businesses in the wider area who want a partnership with the university", said park director, Dr David Gillham.

Future stages will include an innovative cancer treatment centre, which is under construction and will open in late 2018.