Image copyright H&H Classics Image caption John Lennon pictured riding the 1969 Monkey Bike with his son

A motorcycle once owned by Beatles legend John Lennon has fetched a record-breaking £57,500 at auction.

The 1969 Honda Z50A Monkey Bike sold for almost double the estimated £30,000 when it went under the hammer at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

Lennon used the bike to get around his Tittenhurst Park estate in Berkshire, where he lived from 1969 to 1971.

It was sold by John Harington, who had owned it for 47 years and displayed it at various shows.

He bought the bike from Henry Graham, of Hook, Hampshire, who said he had bought the motorbike from Lennon when he was living at Tittenhurst Park.

The successful bid on Sunday is the highest price ever paid at a public auction for a Honda Monkey Bike.