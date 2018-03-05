Image caption Det Ch Insp Matt Stone and Ch Insp Lindsey Finch appealed for information after the rapes in Newbury

A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape after two women were attacked by someone claiming to be a taxi driver has been released on bail.

Two women in their 20s were raped after nights out in Newbury, Berkshire, on 20 January and 24 February.

The victims both thought they were getting into a taxi before being driven to unknown locations, police said.

Another man, aged 40, was arrested and released under investigation earlier last week.

The first victim was raped inside a vehicle after being picked up from Mayors Lane at about 01:30 GMT.

The second victim was picked up near the roundabout at Inches Yard at about 04:20 GMT and driven to a property in an unknown location.