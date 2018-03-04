Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ashleigh Fair was found in Paddington on Sunday afternoon

A former Royal Ballet School pupil who walked out of a hospital and into a blizzard wearing no shoes has been found, police have said.

Ashleigh Fair, 19, had last been seen leaving the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Thursday morning.

Police had said Ms Fair was believed to have travelled to London, and appealed to her to contact them "urgently".

The Metropolitan Police confirmed she was found in the Paddington area on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the force thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.