Image caption Windsor council had proposed increasing fines for anti-social behaviour as part of a "robust strategy" to reduce rough sleepers

More than 300,000 people have signed a petition to stop Windsor council from "removing rough sleepers" before the royal wedding.

Holly Fishwick, who started the petition, has also met with the council's leader Simon Dudley to challenge the plans.

The local authority has already deferred its proposals for "further work".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

The council deferred a report on Wednesday proposing to ban people from leaving belongings "unattended" on its streets.

Charity worker Ms Fishwick set up the petition in response to Mr Dudley's call for action from the police against "aggressive begging" ahead of the royal wedding.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead also proposed increasing fines for anti-social behaviour to £100 as part of a "robust strategy" to reduce rough sleepers by 50% by the end of March 2019.

Ms Fishwick's petition states: "I'm calling for this demand on the local police force to be withdrawn, and for people who are homeless not to be removed.

"Instead, the council and local authorities should offer a suitable long-term solution for these people, including safe and secure accommodation and health advice and support."

She said that during her meeting with the council leader, they discussed a number of practical measures such as lockers for rough sleepers to store their belongings in so they are not left unattended on the street.

She also recommended more information for the public, telling them what to do to help homeless people rather than a list of "do nots".

Russell Brand, who called on the council to donate a building to house the homeless people as a wedding gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tweeted to say Ms Fishwick's work was a "great victory".