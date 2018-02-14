Jogger raped in early hours while running in Reading
- 14 February 2018
A woman in her twenties was raped in Reading while jogging in the early hours of the morning, police have said.
She was near Green Park on the A33 when an unknown man attacked her at some point between 03:50 GMT and 05:15 on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police said a description of the attacker was not available but that inquiries were continuing.
The force has appealed for people who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.